Native plant sale orders due Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023

Orders are due Friday for the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District native plant sale.Flats with 48 plants for a raingarden or to support butterflies or other pollinators are available for $70. Plants will arrive in June for pickup at the Rice SWCD office in Faribault.For more information and order forms go to www.riceswcdonlinestore.com.