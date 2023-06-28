MLS Minnesota Pukki Soccer

Finland's Teemu Pukki celebrates after scoring against Bosnia during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the latest move by the MLS club in search of a scoring boost. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut, File)

 Armin Durgut

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract on Tuesday, the latest move by the MLS club in search of a scoring boost.

  

