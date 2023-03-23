Warriors Mavericks Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green (23), along with staff, celebrate a basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans to protest a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Recommended for you

Load comments