Lillian “Molly” Tupy, 84, of Northfield, MN, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Arrangements are with Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Lillian “Molly” Tupy, 84, of Northfield, MN, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Arrangements are with Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.