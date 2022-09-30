Defense ruled the action Thursday night as the Tri-City United football team hosted the Marshall Tigers. Three quarters of scoreless action gave way to a frantic fourth quarter which saw Marshall overcome the Titans touchdown that opened the fourth, ultimately tying the game and pulling away to a 17-8 win, dashing TCU's hopes of victory.
The Titan's were the first to find the scoreboard when Henry Schendel capped off a drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Connor Flintrop capitalized on the score when he rushed the ball into the endzone to complete the two-point conversion and put TCU up 8-0 with 11:23 remaining in regulation.
With their feet to the fire Marshall responded with a drive that resulted in a 24-yard passing touchdown and game-tying two-point conversion. A safety resulted in the Tigers taking a 10-8 lead as well as receiving the ball on a free kick but their drive would ultimately result in the ball going back to the Titans with an opportunity to retake the lead.
TCU's hopes of a victory were dashed however when a Marshall defender intercepted a pass and took it to the house with just 1:30 remaining and that would prove to be the final points of the game.
The loss drops TCU to 3-2 on the season. The Titans will return to action Friday, Oct. 7 when they host Norwood Young America as a part of the 2022 Homecoming celebrations.