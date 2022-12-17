12.22 Nolan Readmond.jpg

Nolan Readmond drives past a Giant defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night's Minnesota River Conference contest between the Tri-City United Titans and Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball teams was a thriller down the stretch with neither team ever fielding more than a four point lead in the second half. With just under a minute to go and trailing by one, Nolan Readmond of the Titans played the hero with with a three pointer from the right corner that would prove to be the game-winner as TCU earned the 57-53 victory.

12.22 Cayden Luna.jpg

Cayden Luna drives past a TCU defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 Mecca Nightingale.jpg

Mecca Nightingale spots up for a three pointer just before halftime. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 Steven Odenthal.jpg

Steven Odenthal drives to the hoop early in the second half. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 David King.jpg

David King posts up for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 ls-h students.jpg

LS-H student section members enjoying the game at the break. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 Grant Adams.jpg

Grant Adams passes the ball to a shooter in the corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 Abdoulaye Tandia.jpg

Abdoulaye Tandia passes the ball to a cutter along the baseline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

