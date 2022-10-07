Thursday night proved to be a thrilling affair, as the Tri-City United swim and dive team celebrated Senior Night while hosting Lakes International Language Academy. The competition came down to the final race to determine a winner, but it was LILA who held on to win 91-88.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments