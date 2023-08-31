9.7 Connor Flintrop.JPG

Connor Flintop breaks to the right for a solid run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night the Tri-City United football team opened the 2023 campaign with a home battle against defending Section 3AAA champions Fairmont.

Linebacker Kelle O'Keefe explodes through the Fairmont offensive line and wraps up the quarterback for a sack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Titan's quarterback Alex Glende launches a throw to the right sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Gavin Blaschko (24) wraps up the Fairmont quarterback's leg for a sack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Titan's lineman Noah Rynda breaks a tackle and gets upfield after recovering a fumble. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Cardinal wideout Levi Pooley drags in a catch along the sideline while being heavily covered by Luke Holicky. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

