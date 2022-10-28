10 days removed from closing the 2022 regular season with a home matchup against the Central Raiders, the Tri-City United Titans volleyball team traveled to Norwood Young America for the Section 2A tournament opening round.
TCU put the Raiders on notice, winning the opening set of the match, but the No. 3 seeded Raiders were able to weather the storm, ultimately earning the 3-1 (25-27, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16) victory and bringin an end to the Titan’s season.
“I feel like the girls came out wanting really it tonight, they were calm cool and collected after we went into the week talking about the things we can control vs the things we can’t,” said TCU head coach Carrie Richards. “We looked at some of the things on defense like doing triple blocking and also some deeper serves. They really had a great connection that game and pulling that set was a great thing for us.”
The opening set was not only the tightest of the night, featured a number of highs-and-lows for both squads. The Raiders looked in form early, jumping ahead to a 7-2 lead, but Titan’s head coach Richards allowed the girls to play through the initial struggles, a strategy that paid off.
The block of TCU turned things around immediately, anchored by senior middle blocker Kaia Krocak who completely shut down the Raider attack over the course of a 10-5 run that tied match back up. Neither offense would really find a groove over the next several points with the match remaining tied 17-17 after the following 10 points.
Central was able to gather themselves once again however and a 5-0 run forced TCU to use its first timeout and after the next two points, the Titans found themselves on the bring trailing 23-18. With the block once again finding its footing, TCU responded with six straight points as senior Anna Barnett nailed her serves, forcing the Raiders to call a timeout.
The teams traded points to reach a 25-25 before the Titans were able to put Krocak in position for an attack on the left side that blasted to the side of the Central block, putting the team up with a chance to take the game. The Raiders were unable to get a good handle on the following serve which gave TCU the ability to get a quality look on the response and with a crushing blow, Lexi Factor found a gap between defenders to give the Titans the 1-0 advantage, stunning the Central fans who had only witnessed the team lose a single game at home during the season.
While the crowd may have been stunned, the Raiders were not and in the second set they opened with a fury that saw them build 9-2 lead. Central managed to change the narrative of the match as the team actively avoided the block of TCU and the serve gave the Titans a lot of difficulty, leading to a 25-10 win that tied the match.
“Part of the turnaround was that we were so focused on some of the things we were doing really well, that we didn’t go back to some of our other strengths,” said Richards. “But I’m super proud of the girls, they finished to every point and that’s the one thing we have worked on all year.”
From that point on the match was completely in favor of the Raiders as they found their groove, taking the final two sets 25-12 and 25-16 and ultimately bringing the TCU season to a close, ending the Titan volleyball careers of the team’s six seniors, Krocak, Barnett, Emma Kaplan, Payton Singleton, Gabriella Rutt and Suazanna Huffins.
“These girls are very strong, they are so amazing and care about the program so much,” noted Richards. “They are independent young women and I see all of them doing such cool and amazing things and I just hope that I taught them as much as they have taught me about what it means to be a team and how to communicate to each other.”
With the loss, the Titans end their season with a record of 8-15 (2-5 MRC).