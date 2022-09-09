9.15 Yasmin Ruiz.JPG

Yasmin Ruiz leads a small pack of runners past the halfway point. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A picturesque Thursday evening in Montgomery stood as the Backdrop to the 2022 Gerry Smith Invitational which featured runners competing from 31 different schools across many levels of competition. The host Tri-City United cross country program saw several top performances on the way to a 15th-place finish for the girls team and a 16th-place finish for the boys.

Michael Pichotta overtakes a LS-H runner down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Lillian Rondorf (right) runs side by side with LS-H's Kenzie Kabes. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Danta Jubarian makes the final push to earn 10th place in the 180 runner race.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Colbey Duchnowski glides to the finish line (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

