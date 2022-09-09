A picturesque Thursday evening in Montgomery stood as the Backdrop to the 2022 Gerry Smith Invitational which featured runners competing from 31 different schools across many levels of competition. The host Tri-City United cross country program saw several top performances on the way to a 15th-place finish for the girls team and a 16th-place finish for the boys.
The Titans will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 13 with a road trip to compete against Norwood Young America.
Girls
The Titan's girls squad finished 15th as a team with 380 points and were paced by sophomore Yasmin Ruiz who finished 15th overall with a time of 21:43.2. Seventh grader Taylor Engal (25:18.2) and freshman Lillian Rondorf (25:18.2) were next for TCU with finishes of 77th and 90th respectively.
Senior Makayla Erickson finished 96th with a time of 26:11.2 while junior Olivia Burns rounded out team scoring with a time of 26:35.6. Sophomore Megan Marek also ran for the Titans finishing with a time of 30:36.6.
Boys
The boys squad earned a 16th place finish with 446 points as they were paced by senior Dante Jubarian who posted a PR of 17:42.2 to earn 10th. Freshman duo Grant Fitterer (19:25.3) and Colbey Duchnowski (20:52.0) finished 69th and 114th respective for TCU.
Seniors Michael Pichotta (20:58.1) and Cole Walters (21:27.5) rounded out team scoring for the Titans finishing 116th and 137th respectively.