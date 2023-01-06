TCU Connor Flintrop.jpg

Connor Flintrop drives up and past a Bulldog defender.

The Tri-City United boys basketball team played the nightcap games in the TCU Holiday Tournament. Dec. 29, the Titans faced Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and earned a 68-49 victory before the team returned Dec. 30, facing Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton who they defeated 55-40.

TCU Reggie Vosejpka.jpg

Reggie Vosejpka takes the ball up and over a defender for the Titans.
TCU Luke Holicky.jpg

Luke Holicky rises up and over a defender. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments