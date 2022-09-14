Competing in their second road game to start the 2022 season, the Tri-City United Titans made the trip to take on the Sibley East Wolverines Saturday afternoon. Despite a slower offensive start, once the Titans found the end zone, they would maintain a lead throughout the game, ultimately coming away with a 35-14 victory.
"We started the game a little slow and were unable to finish a couple of drives in the first quarter," said TCU head coach Matt Collins. "We played with much more urgency in the second and third quarters."
After TCU's first two drives of the day stalled in the red zone and resulted in zero points, the Titans finally opened the scoring in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Henry Schendel. The PAT by Rafael Balcazar put them up 7-0.
After stopping the Wolverines on defense, the Titans again found the end zone, this time on a 4-yard run by Schendel, although the PAT was blocked, making the score 13-0.
Before the first half came to a close, Sibley East was able to put together a touchdown drive, but a missed PAT kept TCU in the lead 13-6 going into the half.
The Titans finally opened things up in the third quarter, beginning when Caden O'Malley was able to find the end zone on a 12-yard pass from Henry Schendel. The two-point conversion was successful, and the Titans lead improved to 21-6.
On Sibley East's ensuing possession, defensive lineman Noah Rynda was able to force and recover a fumble and then return it 30 yards for a defensive touchdown. The PAT by Balcazar made the score 28-6.
After getting the ball back, the Titans again found the end zone. This time, it was Connor Flintrop who scored from 57 yards out. The Balcazar PAT made the score 35-6 in favor of the Titans.
"It was great to come out from halftime with some energy," added Collins. "The third quarter was the best quarter of football we have played so far this year and that is something we can build off of."
Sibley East was able to add a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 35-14.
Henry Schendel completed seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Flintrop let the ground game with 65 yards rushing and a touchdown. Caden O'Malley added a touchdown reception for the Titans.
Defensively, Caden O'Malley paced the defense with 18 total tackles including a sack, two tackles for loss, and an interception. Marco Reyes added eight tackles and a sack. Brant Lemieux had six tackles while Chris Johnson had two tackles and an interception. The Titan defense also got sacks from Kellen O'Keefe, Max Krautkremer, and Reggie Vosejpka.
TCU will play its first home game of the season Friday night when the 2-0 Titans host the Waseca Bluejays with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.