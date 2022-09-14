Competing in their second road game to start the 2022 season, the Tri-City United Titans made the trip to take on the Sibley East Wolverines Saturday afternoon. Despite a slower offensive start, once the Titans found the end zone, they would maintain a lead throughout the game, ultimately coming away with a 35-14 victory.

