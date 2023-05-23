Tuesday night, the Tri-City United Softball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a battle of the eight and nine seeds of the MSHSL Section 2AA Tournament. The Titans struck first and powered by a seven-run second inning that featured 12 at-bats, cruised to a 10-3 win, bringing the Bluejays season to an end.
"We're feeling pretty pumped," said TCU pitcher Adison Schroer after the victory. "We are happy to get the win and excited to keep swinging away, sections is a whole new type of game and everyone is 0-0, so getting the win feels great."
Schroer pitched the complete game for the Titans, earning the win allowing only two hits and three walks while striking out six batters.
In the bottom of the first, TCU's Lexi Factor led off with a single and despite the next two batters being sent down, she was able to score on a wild pitch to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.
Waseca put together a response in the top of the second when a pair of errors combined with a walk allowed the Bluejays to bring home two runs despite not managing a hit.
Things got out of hand in the bottom of the inning however as TCU would put 12 consecutive hitters at the plate, mixing in several walks as well as advancing on wild pitches, as Waseca struggled to find the zone. The inning was capped off by a three-run triple from Payton Singleton that finalized the seven-run frame, giving the Titans an 8-2 lead.
"It made me feel like it made it easier to pitch knowing I had that cushion and the solid defense behind me," said Schroer, who settled into a grove after the second. She wouldn't face more than four batters in four of the final five innings.
Waseca added a run in the fourth, but TCU wasn't settled on offense, adding insurance runs in the fifth and sixth inning, much to the delight of the coaches and fans that kept encouraging the team to stay aggressive.
"It was great knowing that anything they could do, we could match, so that built a lot of confidence for us," added Schroer.
TCU will continue postseason play in the second round of the MSHSL Section 2AA tournament and the team will travel to top-seeded New Ulm. The game is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 in New Ulm with first-pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.