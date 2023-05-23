5.25 Payton Singleton.JPG

Payton Singleton slides safely into home on a wild pitch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the Tri-City United Softball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a battle of the eight and nine seeds of the MSHSL Section 2AA Tournament. The Titans struck first and powered by a seven-run second inning that featured 12 at-bats, cruised to a 10-3 win, bringing the Bluejays season to an end.

Adison Schroer delivers a pitch for the Titans as she would go on to earn the complete game victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
TCU catcher Cristina Cruz gets the tag on a Waseca runner from third, getting the out at home. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The Titans huddle up between innings as they prepared to go on the offensive in the fifth inning. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

