Tuesday evening, the Tri-City United swim and dive team traveled to take on the Red Wing Wingers and continued to place very well in several events. When the final scores were tallied though, it was Red Wing who earned the 93-76 victory over TCU.
Senior Ellie Sladek placed second in the 200 free.
"It was such a great race where Ellie was neck and neck with all three Red Wing swimmers," noted TCU head coach Kristen Munden noted. "She was out touched by less than one second! Great race Ellie."
Freshman Ella Schmiesing placed first in her 50 freestyle. She followed that up in the 100 breaststroke where she faced stiff competition from the Wingers.
"She buried down and gave it her all on all of her turns and underwater pullouts to come away with the win," said Munden.
After three times of re-scoring the diving competition, Lily Traxler came out on top. When scores were announced she was placed second. Then, through some recalculations, the table got the right scores and Traxler earned first place on the diving board.
"Her signature dive, the flying squirrel is one sight to be seen," Munden stated excitedly. "Make sure you try to catch it at one of our meets, that dive scored her a 7/10 by one of the judges."
Several Titans on the team are striving to try new things with many girls swimming the 200 & 500 freestyle, not thinking they would even be able to finish, but they battled through and finished the event for the team
"I am proud of all the hard work they put into their swimming at every meet," noted Munden.
The Titans return to action Saturday, Sep. 17 when they travel to Mankato to compete in an invitational hosted by Mankato East.