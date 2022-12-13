12.15 Riley Skluzacek.jpg

Riley Skluzacek begins to flip his opponent who fights to maintain balance. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night the Tri-City United wrestling team traveled to Mankato do battle with the Mankato West Scarlets in a non-conference dual. With neither team posting a full squad, the Titans rolled to a 53-26 victory over the Scarlets.

12.15 Caden O`Malley.jpg

Caden O'Malley takes the dominant position before flipping his opponent onto their back to earn the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Cole Franek.jpg

Cole Franek flips his opponent for the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Nathan Blaschko.jpg

Nathan Blaschko gets the cover. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

