9.22 TCU boys CC team.JPG

The Tri-City United boys cross country team huddle up prior to the start of their race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the constant threat of rain early Friday evening, the Tri-City United cross country program made the trip to campus of Mankato Loyola to competed in the Crusader invitational. With great overall balance from both the boys and girls teams, the Titans earned third-place finishes in both races, with the girls scoring 69 points and the boys scoring 77.

9.22 Yasmin Ruiz.JPG

Yasmin Ruiz strides through the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Makayla Erickson.JPG

Makayla Erickson rounds the final corner in Mankato. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Taylor Engel.JPG

Taylor Engel runs through the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Dante Jubarian.JPG

Dante Jubarian strides past the halfway point of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Grant Fitterer.JPG

Grant Fitterer reaches the halfway mark of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Michael Pichotta and Colbey Duchnowski.JPG

Michael Pichotta (left) and Colbey Duchnowski race side-by-side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

