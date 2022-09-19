With the constant threat of rain early Friday evening, the Tri-City United cross country program made the trip to campus of Mankato Loyola to competed in the Crusader invitational. With great overall balance from both the boys and girls teams, the Titans earned third-place finishes in both races, with the girls scoring 69 points and the boys scoring 77.
The girls were led by sophomore Yasmin Ruiz who finished fourth overall with a time of 21:17.9, her third straight personal best performance which places her third all-time in TCU history. She was followed by freshman Lillian Rondorf who finished 16th with a time of 23:46.5 and seventh grader Taylor Engel who also ran a sub 24-minute time with a posting of 23:58.7.
Seniors Makayla Erickson (24:54.1) and Olivia Burns (26:14.4) rounded out the team scorers, finishing 22nd and 24th overall.
In the boys race, senior Dante Jubarian finished second overall with a time of 16:57.1, achieving one of his pre-season goals of crossing the 17-minute threshold for the first time in his career.
Freshman Grant Fitterer followed with a time of 19:03.9 to finish 11th overall while the duo of senior Michael Pichotta (19:52.3) and freshman Colbey Duchnowski (19:55.3) finished 17th and 18th respectively.
Freshman Isaak Worm claimed the final team scoring spot with a time of 22:40.4 to finish 39th overall.
The Titans will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 20th when they compete in a meet hosted by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.