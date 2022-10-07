10.13 Makayla Erickson.jpg

Makayla Erickson navigates the final stretch of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After Tuesday's victory in the coed cross country meet at Ney Nature Center, the Tri-City United cross country team traveled to Waseca to compete against some of the top programs in the region. The Titan boys team was paced by Dante Jubarian to finish fifth as a team, while the girls were lead by Yasmin Ruiz to finish sixth.

PXL_20221004_225743319.jpg

The TCU cross country program after winning the Giant Coed Invite. (Photo Courtesy Brian Fogal)
10.13 Dante Jubarian.jpg

Dante Jubarian paces the boys race alongside Jordan's Kaleb Sharp. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Grant Fitterer.jpg

Grant Fitterer begins a downhill portion of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Yasmin Ruiz.jpg

Yasmin Ruiz pushes herself to the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Lillian Rondorf.jpg

Lillian Rondorf leads another runner into the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

