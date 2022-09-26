The TCU Seniors gathered together before kickoff against Triton. All five started the match. From left to right; Frankie Sanchez, Arthur Devine, Marcos Mendez, Jacob Glockner and Aven Prigge. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Coming into the 2022 season, the Tri-City United boys soccer team knew that improvements from the previous season, which saw the team go winless, were going to be necessary to achieve the goals set forth by the coaches and players. In a week that saw the Titans take the pitch four times, they outscored their opposition 25-5 to not only win all four matches, but improve the team record to 8-3.
Tri-City United - 4, Mankato Loyola - 3
The week began with a matchup against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders, a team which had defeated TCU 3-0 earlier this year The Titans got off to sluggish start in the sweltering heat, conceding in the ninth and again in the 27th minute.
Seventh-grader Angel Ruiz Gomez tallied late in the first half, giving TCU momentum into the break. The phenom drilled home two more goals in the 41st and 57th minutes to push ahead of the visiting Crusaders for good. With 17 minutes to play, Frankie Sanchez converted a penalty kick that would prove to be the game winner following a Loyola handball on the goal line.
Tri-City United - 4, Schaeffer Academy - 1
The Titans needed a second-half comeback to win at Schaeffer Academy earlier in the season, but jumped out to an commanding lead early on their home turf courtesy of fifth and seventh-minute goals by Ruiz Gomez, assisted by Marcos Mendez and Rafael Balcazar. A Lions rally was stymied when Luke Skluzacek saved a penalty in the 23rd minute. Balcazar scored two unassisted goals in a span of less than four minutes before the halftime whistle and TCU cruised to the win.
Tri-City United - 9, Butterfield-Odin - 1
The Titans hit the road for the final time in the 2022 regular season and returned with a commanding win against Butterfield-Odin United. TCU goals came by way of a hat trick from Ruiz Gomez, two each from Rafael Balcazar and Jesus Balcazar, and one each by Marcos Mendez and Aven Prigge.
Tri-City United - 8, Triton - 1
Tri-City extended their winning streak to four with a rousing Senior day win over the Cobras. Seniors Jacob Glockner, Arthur Devine, Mendez, Prigge and Sanchez all notched starts and the Titans controlled play throughout. Rafael Balcazar notched a hat trick and added an assist, ranking him sixth in state with 11 helpers.
Ruiz Gomez scored two more times to land in the state's top-10 in scoring with 16 goals. Prigge scored for the second straight game and Luke Skluzacek scored a pair in his first game out his usual keeper position.
TCU returns to the pitch Tuesday, Sep. 27 when the Titans host the Jordan Hubmen with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.