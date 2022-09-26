9.29 TCU Seniors.JPG

The TCU Seniors gathered together before kickoff against Triton. All five started the match. From left to right; Frankie Sanchez, Arthur Devine, Marcos Mendez, Jacob Glockner and Aven Prigge. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Coming into the 2022 season, the Tri-City United boys soccer team knew that improvements from the previous season, which saw the team go winless, were going to be necessary to achieve the goals set forth by the coaches and players. In a week that saw the Titans take the pitch four times, they outscored their opposition 25-5 to not only win all four matches, but improve the team record to 8-3.

9.29 Angel Ruiz Gomez.JPG

Angel Ruiz Gomez unleashes a shot from inside the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Frankie Sanchez.JPG

Frankie Sanchez navigates around a Triton defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Ian Merlo.JPG

Defender Ian Merlo takes the ball around a wing from Triton. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Rafael Balcazar.JPG

Rafael Balcazar sends a shot into the net after faking out the Triton goalkeeper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Goal.JPG

Aven Prigge (Near) and Marcos Mendez celebrate a goal from Prigge that extended the TCU lead. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

