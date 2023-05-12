Thursday evening, Tri-City United track and field hosted a four-team invitational, featuring Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet, Hutchinson and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Enjoying near-perfect conditions for the competition, the Titans girls claimed first place with a team score of 144 points, while the boys finished first with a score of 190.

