2.24 Brant Lemieux.JPG

Brant Lemieux. (file photo)

The Section 2AA team tournament began and came to a close for the Tri-City United Titan wrestlers Thursday night in Jordan. In the first round, the Titans controlled the action over Orono to earn a commanding 58-23 victory before facing the host Scott West Panthers in the quarterfinals, resulting in a 49-22 loss, bringing a close to the 2022-23 team season.

1.12 Riley Skluzacek.jpg

Riley Skluzacek. (File photo)

