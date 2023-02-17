The Section 2AA team tournament began and came to a close for the Tri-City United Titan wrestlers Thursday night in Jordan. In the first round, the Titans controlled the action over Orono to earn a commanding 58-23 victory before facing the host Scott West Panthers in the quarterfinals, resulting in a 49-22 loss, bringing a close to the 2022-23 team season.
With the team eliminated from postseason contention, the TCU wrestlers will begin preparations for the individual section tournament which is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 at St. Peter High School.
In the victory over Orono, Tucker Skluzacek (106), Riley Skluzacek (126), Cole Franek (132), Chris Johnson (138), Brant Lemieux (145), Gavin Sherman (152), Caden O`Malley (182) and Marco Reyes (285) all earned fall victories for the Titans.
At the time of publishing this story, the individual results against Scott West, the No. 6 ranked AA team in the state of Minnesota, were not available.
Tri-City United - 58, Orono - 23
106: Tucker Skluzacek (TCU) over Chaz Doughty (ORON) (Fall 0:26) 113: Keegan O`Meara (TCU) over (ORON) (For.) 120: Eli Viskocil (TCU) over Alec Peterson (ORON) (MD 14-5) 126: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Tamer Abukhadra (ORON) (Fall 0:30) 132: Cole Franek (TCU) over Solomon Rothbauer (ORON) (Fall 0:18) 138: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Jack Eugster (ORON) (Fall 1:00) 145: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over Tate Kracht (ORON) (Fall 3:21) 152: Gavin Sherman (TCU) over Javonte Wilson (ORON) (Fall 2:31) 160: Frankie Stevenson (ORON) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 2:31) 170: John Paul Stack (ORON) over Cowen Bruzek (TCU) (Fall 0:28) 182: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Max Hultmann (ORON) (Fall 0:44) 195: Brady McPherson (ORON) over Kolton Duff (TCU) (TF 17-2 0:00) 220: Sam Hultmann (ORON) over Eli Krautkremer (TCU) (Fall 0:19) 285: Marco Reyes (TCU) over Nash Erstad (ORON) (Fall 0:24)
Scott West - 49, Tri-Cty United 22
Individual scores not available at time of publishing