5.19 Keirra Meyer.JPG

Keirra Meyer tracks her putt from the fringe. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

While the New Prague Golf Club retained water from heavy rains over the weekend, the actual weather conditions for the Minnesota River Conference Golf Championship were ideal. Tri-City United's girls team would be led by Keirra Meyer and go on to earn second in the conference while the boys, led by Judson Narum, finished fourth.

5.19 Judson Narum.JPG

Judson Narum watches as his putt approaches the hole on No. 16. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.19 Anna Barnett.JPG

Anna Barnett pitches her ball onto the green on hole No. 9. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.19 Maleah Steiger.JPG

Maleah Steiger chips her ball out of the right side of the rough. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.19 jordan cruz.JPG

Jordan Cruz sends away a drive. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

