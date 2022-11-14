11.17 Ella Schmeising award.jpg

Ella Schmiesing receives the gold medal from her coaches for winning the 100 yard breaststroke at the section meet, setting a school and personal best record with a time of 1:06.47. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Freshman swimming phenom Ella Schmiesing didn't shy away from the expectations in her second Section 1A Championship meet as after qualifying in a pair of events in 2021, she once again qualified for two races in the MSHSL State Championship. With a first-place finish in the 100 yard breastroke and a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle race, Schmiesing punched her ticket to Minneapolis.

Ella Schmiesing racing alongside a swimmer from Mankato East. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kendra Westphal dives into the water as the final leg of the medley relay team. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Lilly Traxler eyes the water as she completes one of her diving attempts. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kaylee Berger maintains position as she competes in the dive competition. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

