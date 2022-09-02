The Tri-City United swim and dive team continued its young season Thursday, as the Titans made the short trip to New Prague to battle the Trojans. In a good-spirited competition, the Trojans won the meet 97-77, but it was about more than just the final results.
“Last night’s meet was more than just a win and a loss, it was two communities coming together to have a fun and exciting meet with some great swimming,” TCU head coach Kristen Munden said afterward. “Many of the girls collaborated together and shared many memories of the teams working together to have a great meet.”
One of the highlights of the night came in the 1-meter dive when freshman Lily Traxler broke the TCU school record, one she already owned, with a score of 168.95.
Freshman Ella Schmiesing picked up a pair of victories with wins in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.27) and the 50-yard freestyle (25.08), while the team of Kendra Westphal, Schmiesing, Breanna Erickson and Kaylee Berger just beat out the Trojan squad in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:16.35.
“We always love having one of our first meets of the season against New Prague, because it brings so much joy to the new swimmers to see what great sportsmanship looks like,” said Munden. “They are shown how to be a great teammate and get to try some new races.”
TCU returns to the pool Tuesday, Sep. 13 when the team travels to Red Wing to battle with the Wingers.