The Tri-City United swim and dive team continued its young season Thursday, as the Titans made the short trip to New Prague to battle the Trojans. In a good-spirited competition, the Trojans won the meet 97-77, but it was about more than just the final results.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments