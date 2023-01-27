A game-tying goal from the Rochester Lourdes Eagles in the last 31 seconds of regulation put Thursday night's game hockey game and senior night celebration at risk of ending poorly for the Minnesota River team and fans. Senior Judson Narum ensured the celebration would continue for the Bulldogs, however, as he would score the sudden death game winner in the fifth minute of overtime.
With the victory, Minnesota River is now 8-9-0 (5-4-0 BSC) on the season.
Prior to puck drop, the eight seniors of the Bulldogs were honored for their contributions to the program. Sam Gibson, Connor Bjorling, Ben Miller, Colin Williams, Alex Schaffer, Brooks Reicks, Ryan Blank and Narum make up the senior class for Minnesota River.
Thursday's game would begin with the Eagles striking first with an eighth minute goal in the first period that would prove to be the only score in the opening frame. Josiah Juarez would even things up, assisted by Hayden Stensrud, just before the two minute mark of the second period, however, Rochester Lourdes would retake the lead in the 14th minute of the second.
Talen Schwandt would tie the game up and give the Bulldogs the lead in the third period with a pair of goals, both assisted by Bjorling and the second also assisted on by Reicks. The Eagles couldn't be counted out though as with just 31 seconds remaining in regulation, they tied things up.
Each team would get three shots on goal in overtime before Narum's goal, assisted by Travis Kotek, gave Minnesota River the victory.
As a team, Rochester Lourdes outshot the Bulldogs 32-28 but goaltender Ryan Blank would earn the win making 29 saves.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Saturday, Jan. 28 when the team hosts Marshall with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m.