1.19 Drone violence.jpg

While not the primary method of competing, some robot on robot violence is a biproduct. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Robotics competition. 

1.19 Drone up and in.jpg

Robot 8110R, piloted by team Top Gear of Mankato West, flips three disks up towards the red basket. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 thomas.jpg

Ethan Holicky and Thomas Schatz (left side) of TCU team up with a pair of Mankato West students as the pair of teams work together to earn a commanding victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Drone long shot.jpg

Robot 27922A piloted by the Vexecutioners of Osseo High School makes a long shot into the upper basket for five points. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

