Boys Team: Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Tennessee, Senior, Lebanon High School

Kyle Neeley, Granville, Ohio, Senior, Granville High School

Adam Pankow, Lonsdale, Minnesota, Senior, New Prague High School

Brendan Salo, Dayton, Ohio, Senior, Centerville High School

Zachary Smullen, Frisco, Texas, Senior, Wakeland High School

The Dexter High School All-American Team has been announced for the 2021-2022 school year, with Kathryn Bowman, of Peru, New York, and Kyle Neeley of Granville, Ohio, named as captains. The team includes Lonsdale native Adam Pankow.

