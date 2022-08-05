The Dexter High School All-American Team has been announced for the 2021-2022 school year, with Kathryn Bowman, of Peru, New York, and Kyle Neeley of Granville, Ohio, named as captains. The team includes Lonsdale native Adam Pankow.
The teams were selected by Dexter Bowling in consultation with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development staff. Each team is comprised of five student-athletes who had to participate on a recognized interscholastic high school bowling team during the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants were required to have at least a 3.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and submit a resume of their bowling and academic achievements, along with an essay, to be considered for the team. They also were required to provide recommendation letters from their coaches or athletic directors and at least one additional letter of recommendation.
Adam Pankow (Lonsdale, Minnesota) – The senior logged a 3.97 GPA (weighted) at New Prague High School where he was Student of the Month and a member of the National Honor Society. Panko was captain of the bowling team at New Prague High School that was a two-time conference champion during his tenure. He was named first team All-Conference, Conference Most Outstanding Player and was second team All-State. His team finished in the top eight in the state competition for all four of his years on the team. In addition to bowling, Pankow was active in band, theater, choir and 4-H Science of Agriculture.
Boys Team
Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Tennessee, Senior, Lebanon High School
Kyle Neeley, Granville, Ohio, Senior, Granville High School
Adam Pankow, Lonsdale, Minnesota, Senior, New Prague High School
Brendan Salo, Dayton, Ohio, Senior, Centerville High School
Zachary Smullen, Frisco, Texas, Senior, Wakeland High School