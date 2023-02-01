After dropping pair of games Friday and Saturday, including a heartbreaker to Hutchinson Friday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team returned to action Tuesday night to host Big South Conference foes the Fairmont Cardinals. The Bulldogs certainly bounced back as they earned the 3-0 victory, outshooting Fairmont 58-6 in the win.
With the victory, Minnesota River is now 11-9-3 (7-5-1 BSC) on the season with just two games remaining in the regular season schedule.
Tuesday night's battle got off to a slow start after a scoreless first period despite the Bulldogs placing 20 shots on goal. The seal, however, was broken just 11 seconds into the second period when senior Adrianna Bixby put Minnesota River up 1-0 with a goal assisted by Makenna Mueller.
Just a second over three minutes later, McKenna Andresen added another goal, this one assisted by Callie Voeltz and Sofie Wilson. The third and final goal of the night came in the eighth minute of the second period when Zetta Haugen assisted by Macy Portner, lit up the lamp for the Bulldogs.
Annika Magelee earned the shutout victory in goal for Minnesota River saving all six shots on net from the Cardinals.
The Bulldogs return to the ice Thursday, Feb. 2 when they travel to Waseca for a conference matchup against the Bluejays before wrapping up the regular season in Litchfield Saturday.