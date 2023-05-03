5.4 Teagan Graham.JPG

Teagan Graham rounds third to head home, scoring the first run of the second inning for the Giants. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Looking to rebound from a trio of losses against teams from the Twin Cities, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giant softball team hosted the Sibley East Wolverines Tuesday night in a conference doubleheader. The Wolverines took the brunt of the Giants’ return to conference play as LS-H would pile on the runs, winning game one 17-0 before downing Sibley East 16-1 in the second outing.

Rhyan Fritz crushes a ball in the zone for a no-doubt homer to right centerfield in the third inning.

