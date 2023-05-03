Looking to rebound from a trio of losses against teams from the Twin Cities, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giant softball team hosted the Sibley East Wolverines Tuesday night in a conference doubleheader. The Wolverines took the brunt of the Giants’ return to conference play as LS-H would pile on the runs, winning game one 17-0 before downing Sibley East 16-1 in the second outing.
Game one saw Chloe Brandt start in the circle for the Giants and she would allow a single hit in the top of the first, the only hit she would give up in the win as she got the Wolverines to groundout three times to end the inning. LS-H wouldn’t allow another baserunner as the team didn’t commit any errors and Brandt mowed down hitter after hitter.
Runs came early and often for the Giants and in the bottom of the third inning, nine straight batters reached and scored but the loudest runs came off the bat of Rhyan Fritz. With a runner on first, Fritz teed off on a fastball in the zone, launching a no-doubt homer over the left centerfield fence that one-hopped into the barrier fencing at the park.
Game two proved to be much the same as the bats for LS-H continued to bring runs home at an alarming rate, ultimately earning the 16-1 win.
The Giants outscored Sibley East 33-1 in the doubleheader.
With the wins, LS-H improves to 7-4 (6-1 MRC) on the season while Sibley East falls to 3-6 (3-3 MRC).
The Giants will return to action Thursday, May 4 when they host Lester Prairie in another conference doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.