Tuesday night, the Tri-City United softball team hosted the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants for a pair of games in a battle of neighbors. The high powered veteran Giants handled their business in the doubleheader, winning both games convincingly at 13-1 and 11-0, despite several highlight plays on both sides.

Avery Lerfald takes a lead off the first-place bag, watching a pitch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Payton Singleton stretches out for an inning ending flyout in right, stranding a Giant's baserunner at third. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Adison Schroer delivers a pitch for the Titans in game one of the doubleheader. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

