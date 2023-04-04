Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United track and field teams faced off against the other Minnesota River Conference schools at Minnesota State University-Mankato's Myers Field House. In the boys competition, the Titans finished third with 80.5 points while the Giants claimed sixth with 44.5 and on the girls side, TCU finished third with 120.5 points while LS-H finished fifth with 36.
Tri-City United
Girls
In the 4x800 meter relay race, the team of Megan Marek, Makayla Erickson, Lillian Rondorf and Kaylee Gogerty finished third with a time of 11:44.87 to earn six team points. The team of Luna Ruby, Alexis Marcussen, Gudalupe Lopez and Kirra Flicek finished third in the sprint medley relay with a time of 5:09.56.
Yasmin Ruiz finished second in the 1600m run with a time of 6:11.16. In the 4x200m relay race, Kaitlyn Hartwig, Khloe Flicek, Kirra Flicek and Alexis Marcussen teamed up to finish second with a time of 2:00.23.
Seventh grader Carly Hartwig put together an awesome showing in the 400m race with a second-place finish and time of 1:04.35. She followed that race up by finishing third in the 200m dash with a time of 29.09.
In the 800m race, Ruiz once again earned second posting a time of 2:44.57.
In the shot put, Kaia Krocak finished second with a top throw of 32 feet even while Kaylee Harkins finished fifth with a toss of 29'7". Kirra Flicek earned first place in the long jump for the girls as she posted a top mark of 14'2.5".
Boys
The team of Grant Fitterer, Goi Ruei, Michael Pichotta and Eli Viskocil finished second in the 4x800m relay race with a time of 9:58.03 to claim eight team points. In the sprint medley relay, the team of Rafael Balcazar, Hanson Parker, Abriam Chimal and Alan Ortiz finished third with a time of 4:17.88.
In the 55m dash, Marco Reyes finished second with a time of 6.96. Reyes was then joined by Connor Flintrop, Janik Wagner and Lucas Holicky in the 4x200m relay where the finished first with a time of 1:39.98.
In the 200m dash, Reyes claimed second-place with a time of 24.45.
In the shot put, Jose Tappo (39'1") and Henry Schendel (37'9") finished fourth and fifth respectively. Lucas Holicky tied for fourth in the high jump with a top clear of 5'3". In the pole vault, Sophia Smith finished third with a top clear of 7'6".
TCU is currently scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 6 with a meet hosted by Belle Plaine.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Girls
Drea Terwedo earned third in the 55m hurdles with a time of 10.33 in a tightly contested race. In the 1600m run, Norah Renstrom finished fifth with a time of 6:13.42. Ella Renstrom finished fourth in the 1000m run for the Giants, posting a time of 3:48.35.
Riley Sater soared past the competition in the pole vault, finishing first with a top clear of 9'6", a foot and a half higher than the second-place finisher.
Boys
In the 4x200m relay race, Justin Terwedo, Riley Thelemann, Wyatt Genelin and Liam West finished fifth with a time of 1:46.24. In the 55m hurdles Genelin and Thelemann finished first and second respectively with times of 9.14 and 9.54.
In the high jump, Bobby Ferrel finished tied for fourth with a top clear of 5'3". In the long jump, Justin Terwedo finished fourth with a top mark of 17'9.25".
LS-H is currently scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 13 when the team is scheduled to compete at Norwood Young America after Monday's home meet was rescheduled to April 20.