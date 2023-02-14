Gessler.jpeg

Trista Gessler earned 3rd in the section 1 & 2 girls wrestling tournament. (Photo courtesy of TCU AD/ @TCUTitans)

Tri-City United's Trista Gessler traveled to Hastings Saturday to compete in the Section 1 and 2 Girls Wrestling Tournament. With a pair of fall victories, a major decision win and a decision win, Gessler finished third in the section for her weight class.

Section 2AA Wrestling.jpeg

The section 2AA wrestling bracket. (Courtesy of TCU AD/@TCUTitans)

