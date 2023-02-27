Over the course of the two-day Section 2AA individual wrestling championships a trio of Tri-City United Titan wrestlers earned their way into the MSHSL State Championships. Cole Franek (132), Caden O'Malley (182) and Marco Reyes (220) all swept the ultra-competitive section to punch their ticket to St. Paul while three other Titans earned top-five finishes.
The individual state competition begins Friday, March 3 at the Excel Energy Center and goes through Saturday night. Information regarding ticketing and scheduling can be obtained on the MSHSL website.
The path for Franek proved to be quite exciting after earning a first-round bye. He won his first match via tech fall before going to sudden victory against New Prague's Brandon Michel where he was able to earn the win with the first point.
In the championship match, Franek faced off against the No. 7 ranked wrestler in class AA in Jonah Hamberger. With both wrestlers neutral and the match tied 4-4 with just seconds remaining, Franek countered a low attack from Hamberger and got him airborn and down to the mat, getting the cover and winning the match 6-4.
O'Malley faced much less drama after earning a first round bye and getting fall victories in his first two matches. He faced off against Dylan Thomas of Scott West in the championship and was able to take care of business and earn the 10-6 decision.
Reyes also earned a first round bye and after getting a fall in his first match, he outwrestled his opponents in both the semifinals and finals to earn convincing major decision victories of 12-2 and 12-4.
Also earning top-five finishes for the Titans were Tucker Skluzacek (fifth), Chris Johnson (third) and Brant Lemieux (fifth).
106 - Tucker Skluzacek (23-20) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 23-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Brett Kiecker (Orono) 27-22 won by decision over Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 23-20 (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 23-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 23-20 won by major decision over Jackson Stensrud (Mankato East) 19-20 (MD 9-0)
Cons. Semi - Ethan Strack (Scott West) 15-14 won by decision over Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 23-20 (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match - Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 23-20 won by decision over Brett Kiecker (Orono) 27-22 (Dec 6-2)
113 - Keegan O`Meara (20-30) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 20-30 won by major decision over Roman Morgan (Rockford) 9-15 (MD 18-4)
Quarterfinal - Titan Friederichs (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 41-0 won by tech fall over Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 20-30 (TF-1.5 2:10 (17-2))
Cons. Round 2 - Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 20-30 won by fall over Jaden Rok (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) 1-11 (Fall 2:39)
Cons. Round 3 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 won by tech fall over Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 20-30 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-2))
120 - Eli Viskocil (9-35) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 9-35 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cole Munsterteiger (Mound-Westonka) 43-5 won by tech fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 9-35 (TF-1.5 2:43 (15-0))
Cons. Round 2 - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 9-35 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Cam Tousignant (Scott West) 23-18 won by major decision over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 9-35 (MD 14-3)
126 - Riley Skluzacek (18-24) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jack Nelson (Mound-Westonka) 39-2 won by fall over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-24 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 2 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-24 (Dec 7-0)
132 - Cole Franek (37-9) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 37-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 37-9 won by tech fall over Jackson Wischnack (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) 14-18 (TF-1.5 4:07 (18-3))
Semifinal - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 37-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brandon Michel (New Prague) 31-18 (SV-1 4-2)
1st Place Match - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 37-9 won by decision over Jonah Hamberger (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 35-9 (Dec 6-4)
138 - Chris Johnson (34-13) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 won by tech fall over Jack Entinger (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 24-22 (TF-1.5 2:57 (16-0))
Semifinal - Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka) 39-3 won by fall over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 (Fall 3:52)
Cons. Semi - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 won by fall over Cole Herrmann (New Prague) 32-19 (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 31-15 (Dec 5-0)
2nd Place Match - Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka) 39-3 won by no contest over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 (NC)
145 - Brant Lemieux (25-22) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Steven Duske (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 28-15 won by decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 won by decision over Ethan Scarbrough (Rockford) 8-21 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Shafer Ehmke (Mankato West) 24-17 won by fall over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 won by decision over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 (Dec 4-2)
152 - Parker Hanson (5-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Callahan (Scott West) 10-22 won by decision over Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 5-20 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 5-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Eric von Holtz (Mound-Westonka) 11-30 won by decision over Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 5-20 (Dec 3-1)
160 - Kaden Malecha (6-34) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Frankie Stevenson (Orono) 25-24 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-34 (Fall 3:52)
Cons. Round 1 - Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-34 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Elliott Betz (Mankato East) 20-19 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-34 (Fall 1:10)
182 - Caden O`Malley (44-4) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 44-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 44-4 won by fall over Owen Johnson (New Prague) 19-18 (Fall 0:29)
Semifinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 44-4 won by fall over Brian Thilges (Mankato East) 33-8 (Fall 3:27)
1st Place Match - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 44-4 won by decision over Dylan Thomas (Scott West) 33-14 (Dec 10-6)
195 - Kolton Duff (13-24) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 13-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 36-7 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 13-24 (Fall 1:08)
Cons. Round 2 - Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 13-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Grant Horeis (Delano) 11-18 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 13-24 (Fall 0:00)
220 - Marco Reyes (41-7) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 41-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 41-7 won by fall over Luke Jacobson (New Prague) 15-24 (Fall 0:25)
Semifinal - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 41-7 won by major decision over Luke Meriweather (Scott West) 23-26 (MD 12-2)
1st Place Match - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 41-7 won by major decision over Aaron Higgins (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) 31-7 (MD 12-4)