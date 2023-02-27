3.2 Marco Reyes.jpg

Marco Reyes lunges towards his opponent while keeping their leg locked. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Over the course of the two-day Section 2AA individual wrestling championships a trio of Tri-City United Titan wrestlers earned their way into the MSHSL State Championships. Cole Franek (132), Caden O'Malley (182) and Marco Reyes (220) all swept the ultra-competitive section to punch their ticket to St. Paul while three other Titans earned top-five finishes.

Cole Franek earns the cover. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Caden O'Malley wraps up his opponent's leg before taking him down and earning the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Chris Johnson keeps his grip on an opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Cole Franek stands atop the section. (Photo courtesy of TCU Titans Wrestling Facebook)
Caden O'Malley stands atop the section. (Photo courtesy of TCU Titans Wrestling Facebook)
Marco Reyes stands atop the section. (Photo courtesy of TCU Titans Wrestling Facebook)

