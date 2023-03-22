A storied five-year varsity career at Tri-City United for Elly Novak propelled her to continue playing softball at the College of St. Benedict. After a freshman season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Novak wasted little time making her mark on the sport, becoming the school's all-time leader in single season strikeouts and wins, en route to a third team All-American nod as a sophomore.
"I didn't think it was possible because I wasn't trying to break records, I was just trying to push myself to do better than the previous day, "Novak recounted. "Once someone had told me about the records I had no idea about I was blown away."
After a junior season that saw Novak go 16-3 in the circle while striking out another 145 batters, she aimed to be a leader to an overall young Bennies team, and if early results are any indication, she has helped set the stage for a historic Bennies' season.
"College finds all the bigger, stronger and better athletes from high school so you really have to work on hitting your spot and paying attention to detail," Novak said. "I was one of the top players in high school and at college, everybody on the team was the best player from their high school so you're challenging yourself against your teammates to fight for that starting spot."
The annual Florida Spring Games saw St. Benedict go 9-1 and jump from unranked to No. 14 in the nation in division three, the highest ranking for the school since their 2018 season. The hot start saw Novak post a 5-1 record with an ERA of 1.22 to earn Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Pitcher of the Week honors for the third time in her career.
"Well we are really young but we were really excited just to go off and play in the Spring Games," noted Novak. "I honestly have never felt more prepared to go down and play in Florida in my other three years."
Novak took the time to make note of the Bennie's new pitching coach Chelsea Thomes who has pushed her in new and different ways that helped to get her in the right mindset for the Spring Games this year. She mentioned that the training options were tougher than ever, but that it has clearly had a benefit.
Now that the schedule proper is underway, some of the biggest challenges for college softball in Minnesota have to do with managing the ever-changing schedule and weather threats which have already seen a home series postponed.
"We just have to be mentally prepared and be in the right mindset knowing that again a game could change or you could end up getting something rescheduled at any moment," Novak noted.
A big part of being ready, especially as a young team, is getting leadership from seniors like Novak who have taken on an expanded role as a voice of the team.
"I had typically been a leader by example coming into college but I've learned how to become more of a vocal leader for people when I feel they need it," said Novak "I've told the rest of my pitching staff here that I wanted to be an advocate for them and whatever they wanted or needed so if they didn't feel comfortable going to the coaches, they could always come to me. I wanted to be that role model for them because I had that my freshman year."
Despite the collegiate success, Novak doesn't forget where she came from though as she recounted how her time at Tri-City United High school prepared her for the world of college.
"TCU prepared me to challenge myself each year and to get stronger and better both on the field and in the classroom," she said.
That mindset has allowed Novak to continue to adjust her game in the circle, as she went from relative unknown in her sophomore year, to an ace that teams scouted and were prepared to offer their best against.
"As a sophomore that nobody knew anything about, and after last year, teams know what to expect from me and my goal this year is to completely throw them off, to do something this year that they're not expecting," Novak said.
For the former Titan, softball isn't just the game that is played on the field, but a way of life, as she looks forward to this upcoming summer when she plans to work with her father Gary, an assistant coach for TCU, and younger sister Ellaina, who graduated from TCU last year, as coaches for Minnesota Elite out of Minnetonka. The travel team plays all across the Midwest during the summer and fields much of the top talent in southern Minnesota.
That family connection for Novak has meant everything in her softball career.
"Even though my sister hasn't been able to play this year, she is still there as support and pushes me every day to do my best on and off the field," she said of Ellaina, who signed to play softball at St. Benedict as well, but has had to set aside playing for now due to injury concerns, but still helps manage the team. "Then there is my dad, I think whenever I talk to him we never miss a chance to talk about softball and everyone knows mom for bringing snacks and claps to the games."
While the journey for Novak has been exciting so far, the end is still being written, and her advice for other students and athletes who are looking to get the most out of their experiences rings true to everyone.
"Don't fear mistakes, embrace them and learn from them but always challenge yourself," she said. "Because of that mindset, I have friends from all across the state of Minnesota that I still maintain and every day we challenge ourselves to become the best we can."