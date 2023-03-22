A storied five-year varsity career at Tri-City United for Elly Novak propelled her to continue playing softball at the College of St. Benedict. After a freshman season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Novak wasted little time making her mark on the sport, becoming the school's all-time leader in single season strikeouts and wins, en route to a third team All-American nod as a sophomore.

Elly Novak vs Carrolll 2023.JPG

Novak winds up to pitch for the Bennies.
Novak, Elly.jpg

Novak’s official team photo. (Photos courtesy of Haley Jung, College of Saint Benedict Athletic Media Relations)
Elly Novak.JPG

Novak delivers a pitch for the Bennies.

