Elly_Novak_vs_SJCM.jpg

Elly Novak delivers a pitch. (photo courtesy of the College of Saint Benedict Athletics)

Senior pitcher Elly Novak of the College of Saint Benedict Softball Team (9-1), who was 5-1 with a 1.22 earned run average in leading the Bennies to a 9-1 record in the opening week of play, has been named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Pitcher of the Week, according to an announcement today (March 13) by the league office.

Novak, Elly.jpg

Elly Novak. (photo courtesy of the College of Saint Benedict Athletics)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments