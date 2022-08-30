COACHES
Head Coach: Carey Langer, fourth year
Asst Coach: Eric Wipf, fourth Year
Motto for the year: F.E.A.R. = Face Everything And Rise
KEY PLAYERS
Danessa Buckingham: A senior captain, midfielder, and a leader of the team both on and off the field. Last year Danessa showed amazing stamina and strength and by the end of the season was showing tremendous leadership to her teammates. That has carried over into this fall’s practices. I expect to see Danessa as the mainstay of our midfield.
Karen Ruiz: A senior captain, defender, and intensely competitive. She has great leadership abilities, has become very comfortable with moving the ball out of our defensive third of the field and has helped us establish a more physical presence defensively. She brings a great balance to our defense and a competitive spirit that feeds the rest of the team.
Nora Titus: Junior Nora Titus began her Varsity career as an 8th grader and has always brought speed and potential to our team, but lacked the experience to know how to use those abilities. Nora is emerging as a “go-to” player this fall. She looks fast, has established some good moves that will help her gain separation, and has definitive shut-down abilities on defense. Overall she is a smart and a very complete player.
Kylee Schmitz: Sophomore Kylee Schmitz is another player that started her varsity career as an 8th grader. Kylee has been busy in the off-season and has established some new moves and the ability to shoot the ball effectively with both feet. She has a great work ethic, is driven, and is beginning to understand her abilities as a player both offensively and defensively. Additionally, she has gained the confidence of her teammates and will help us achieve a new level of success everywhere on the field.
Guadalupe Lopez: A freshman this year, she started for our varsity program as a seventh grader and proved that she could go toe-to-toe with the best of them. She played physical and determined all season as a defender. This year she will be moving to the forward position. She is already showing that she is quick, has good moves, and is a very strong player for her age with the ability to move the ball completely across the field. As she gains a better understanding of offensive posture, she will help our offense create opportunities we never have before.
Calley Stephens: A junior this year, Goalkeeper Calley Stephens was in the top 10 for total saves all year last year. In addition, she was mostly responsible for cutting our goal differential last year over previous years by over 60%. This year she is stronger, better skilled, and has two seasons worth of experience. She’s gonna keep us in games!
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
The TCU defense. It has some new players since we lost two seniors at these positions, but Alejandra Montes, Karen Ruiz, Shaylyn Dunphy, and Kylee Schmitz will be a formidable defense. They have learned how patience slows down a fast team and are beginning to become comfortable with possessing the ball.
Kenzlie Mach and Raena Weiss. Both are 8th graders with good strength and solid ball skills. They are both showing they have become quicker, stronger players that are starting to have a zip on the ball when they shoot. Combine that with Nora Titus and Guadalupe Lopez and we could have the most dangerous offense we’ve ever had.
MOVED ON
Liz Beth Mendez: A senior captain, defender, and a leader of the team both on and off the field. By the end of the season Liz was showing tremendous closing speed on opposing team’s offensive players. This will be hard to replace this year.
Michelle Ramirez: A senior captain, defender, and “the great communicator” of our team. She will be missed this year.
Alexa Oros: A senior who just enjoyed the game of soccer and those around her. She had a solid senior season and her consistency will be missed.
2021-22 RECAP
Last year we cut our goal differential from our first two years by over 60%. We won our first game in program history and also posted our first tie in program history. The girls never gave up in any game and always finished with everything they had. That’s something you can build on and we have.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Have no illusions, we remain a very young team with a lot of learning to do. When a program is new, the progression is typically you lose big, then start to lose close, begin to win close, and eventually move towards a reputation for being a competitive program. Going into our 4th year we have a goal to win 5 games and win our first sectional playoff game. This is lofty, but with a solid defense and emerging offensive power, we see this being achievable. We are more experienced and a more balanced than ever before and our schedule this year matches us with teams that mirror both our size and ability, which means we have opportunities to win close games. We are going to work hard and we are going to grow as a program. We will score more than we ever have and we will be a more balanced team than our first three years. From there our result will reflect what we earn, not deserve and we will Face Everything And Rise