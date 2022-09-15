The Tri-City United Titan boys soccer team continue to build on the solid foundation created thus far in the young season in a week that saw them take on a trio of foes that are also independent of conference affiliation. TCU would earn two wins, 8-1 over Triton and 6-4 over Sibley East, while dropping a match against Windom/St. James 4-2 to improve the team record to 4-2 on the season.

