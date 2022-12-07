Despite a goal in the first two-minutes from offensive spark plug McKenna Andresen, the Minnesota River girls hockey team didn't have the offensive firepower to match the visiting Albert Lea Tigers Tuesday night. With a final shot on goal advantage of 34-10, the Tigers controlled much of the action to earn the 4-1 victory.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-4-0 (1-2-0 BSC) on the season before they welcome the Waseca Bluejays Thursday, Dec. 8 for a conference matchup.
Andresen's goal, her seventh in seven career varsity games, came 1:49 into the game when she pressed up the left side before snapping a shot over the Tiger goaltender's glove side and into the net.
Despite facing a barrage of shots early, Minnesota River goaltender Annika Magelee was able to keep Albert Lea off the scoreboard until just a minute and 15 seconds remained in the the first period. A pair of second period goals for the Tigers gave them some breathing room and even when the power play was in their favor, the Bulldogs struggled to maintain a constant offensive pressure in the Albert Lea zone.
One great look came midway through the third period when Adrianna Bixby broke down the left-side defenders and found Andresen splitting a pair of defenders but the Tiger goaltender made a great save to despite the impressive shot attempt.