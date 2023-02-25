After being delayed a day due to a late February blizzard, the Minnesota River boys hockey team made the short trip to Mankato All Seasons Arena to battle the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars in the Section 3A quarterfinals. The bounces ultimately wouldn't go the way of the Bulldogs however, as the Cougars took a 3-0 lead into the third which allowed them to hold off any rally attempt and earn the 6-2 win, ending the Minnesota River season.
Eight seniors, Sam Gibson, Judson Narum, Connor Bjorling, Ben Miller, Colin Williams, Alex Schaffer, Brooks Reicks and Ryan Blank, all suited up for the Bulldogs for the final time Friday night, wrapping up their stellar careers for the program.
The first several minutes were played in the middle ice with neither team gaining an edge in the early going but in the seventh minute, a Cougar winger broke down the right side defense before sliding back to his left and across the crease where he shot the puck past the goaltender to go up 1-0.
The Bulldogs responded ferociously over a three minute stretch where they had several great looking shots from both Travis Kotek and Judsom Narum, but the ME/L goaltender was able to keep the puck out of the net. The Cougars responded during a slight lull in the Minnesota River attack when they intercepted a pass inside the Bulldog zone that turned into a clean shot and goal.
In the opening seconds of the second period it looked as though ME/L went up 3-0 on a goal off a scrum in front of the crease, but the goal was waived off for a high stick. The Cougars would however gain a three-goal lead later in the period as they sank a shot on their first power play of the night.
ME/L would go up 4-0 in the third period before the Bulldogs would light the lamp for the first time on an Isaac Schaffer, assisted by Alex Schaffer. Drew Simonette, assisted by Isaac Schaffer, would add the second goal for the Bulldogs after another from the Cougars and in the final moments, ME/L scored the last goal of the night, sealing the 6-2 victory.
With the section loss and season coming to an end, Minnesota River posted a record of 12-14-0 (9-7-0 BSC).