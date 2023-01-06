Thursday night at the Le Sueur Community Center, there was no shortage of exciting plays as the Minnesota River boys hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South Conference matchup. Despite falling behind twice in the first two periods, the Bulldogs blew the game out of the water with six goals in the final 26 minutes to earn an 8-4 victory.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments