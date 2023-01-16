1.19 Mckenna Andresen.jpg

McKenna Andresen gets a long pass under control before shooting at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After earning a 3-3 tie against Waconia Friday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team hosted the Worthington Trojans Saturday as a part of the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. While raising funds and bringing the community together, the Bulldogs cruised to a 7-0 shutout over the Trojans behind a completely dominant all-around performance.

Adrianna Bixby brings the puck up along the boards while looking for a slashing shooter. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Macey Portner winds up a shot inside the blue line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

