After earning a 3-3 tie against Waconia Friday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team hosted the Worthington Trojans Saturday as a part of the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. While raising funds and bringing the community together, the Bulldogs cruised to a 7-0 shutout over the Trojans behind a completely dominant all-around performance.
With the win, Minnesota River is now 8-6-2 (5-3-1 BSC) on the season with six of those victories being shutouts.
Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer returned for the first time since 2020 with specialized merchandise, pledge cards and raffles available all-day with the girls game being followed by the Bulldogs boys game against Worthington. Donation pages are also available on both team's Facebook pages for those who were unable to attend the games and still wanted to contribute.
The game was all Bulldogs from the opening puck drop as Callie Voeltz scored just one minute and 38 seconds into the action, assisted by Makenna Mueller. Just over four minutes later McKenna Andresen added a goal assisted by Sophie Wilson and Macey Portner.
Voeltz scored her second goal of the night at 8:48 of the first period, assisted by Andresen and Portner and with a power play three minutes later, Andresen matched Voeltz with her second goal of the game. Mueller scored a fifth goal for Minnesota River with just over three minutes remaining in the first.
The second period wouldn't feature anymore goals but the Bulldogs did outshoot the Trojans 15-3. As good as the defense played by Minnesota River was in the second, the intensity would go up a notch in the third where the Bulldogs would stunningly not allow a single shot on goal while adding two more goals.
One goal was scored by Christina Cruz with assists from Emma Volk-Kleschult and Kaylee Gogerty and before the final buzzer would sound, Gogerty added an unassisted goal of her own.
Minnesota River outshot Worthington 39-8 overall in the victory with Annika Magelee making all eight saves.