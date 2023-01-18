1.19 Ethan Hathaway.jpg

Ethan Hathaway (right) celebrates putting the Bulldogs ahead over Worthington.

With the season in full swing, the Minnesota River Bulldogs posted a 2-1 performance with victories over Worthington and Mound Westonka before closing the week with a home loss to conference leading New Ulm.

Kellen O’Keefe crushes a one-timer past the goalie. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
Kaden Throdahl unleashes a shot from the blue line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Josia Juarez takes a breakaway and turns it into a shot.

