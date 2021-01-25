The Tri-City United wrestling team had two of their best meets of the season on Friday, defeating both Sibley East and St. Peter by large margins. Neither meet was particularly close for the Titans, as they claimed a 47-22 victory over Sibley East and felled St. Peter 53-19.
In the first match of the triangular, Sibley East got a head start on the Titans, winning the 106-pound round with an 11-2 major decision. But future victories would be much harder to come by for the Wolverines.
The Titans swept the next three rounds, starting with Ayden Balma at 113 pounds tying up the score with an 11-3 major decision. Chris Johnson and Zach Balma made quick work of their opponents, earning pins in 54 and 15 seconds respectively.
Sibley East took their second victory in the 132 pound category with a 4:12 fall, but 138-pound Cole Franke swung back with a 6:46 pin for the Titans. The Wolverines clinched the next round by a 3-2 decision, but TCU entered another winning streak in the following three. At 152 pounds, Carter O’Malley trumped his opponent in a 7-2 decision. Caden O’Malley pinned his opponent in 41 seconds and Marco Reyes swiftly felled Sibley East in just 10.
A forfeit at 182 pounds gave Sibley East another six points, but at 37-19, the Titans had run too far ahead for it to make a difference. Brody Rud and Riley O’Malley brought down their opponents with technical falls, 19-4 and 15-0 respectively, adding a final ten points to the Titans score. Sibley East took a narrow 6-5 decision in the last round, leaving the final score 47-22.
The Titans had an even more dominant performance in their final match of the night against St. Peter. TCU broke out of the gate with three consecutive wins. Riley Skluzacek topped his opponent in a 58 second fall while Ayden Balma added another six points to the score with 54 second fall. Chris Johnson earned a 6-1 win, giving the Titans a 15-0 lead.
The Saints weren’t ready to give up and won the next three rounds. However, the Titans put up a fight and narrowed the Saints victories to a 2-1 decision, 3-1 decision and 16-4 major decision. Though the two teams now had an even amount of victories, TCU led 15-10.
Winning larger victories would continue to be a key to the Titans success. Caleb Whipps locked up a 1:02 pin on his opponent, while in the next round St. Peter collected a 5-3 decision.
After a forfeit by TCU to St. Peter in the 160 pound round, the score stood at 21-19. It had been a close match up to this point, but the Titans would soon rack up a five-man winning streak and block the Saints from collecting any more points.
Caden O’Malley began with a quick 21 second victory over his opponent at 170 pounds. Marco Reyes continued with a 5:20 fall. Brody Rud took down the Saints with a 19-4 technical fall, followed up by a 56 second pin by Riley O’Malley. Robert Bastyr finished up felling his opponent in 1:43.