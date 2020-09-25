Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Belle Plaine cross country teams came together for a competitive meet at Ney Center on Thursday. Belle Plaine took first in both the girls and boys 5ks while the Giants and the Titans traded places for second.
In the girls cross country race, LS-H placed second with 52 points, ahead of TCU's 68 and Belle Plaine's score of 15. TCU got the better end in the boys race with 40 points, behind Belle Plaine's 10 and above LS-H's 71.
"The competition was fast again, and many of my runners ran their best times of the year at Ney Center (18 of the 29 runners for LSH)," said LS-H Coach Don Marcussen. "With it being Parent's Night/Senior Night I felt they might have a little more oomph in the run. Both the boys and girls teams ran into very strong Belle Plaine teams and the boys also had a tough time against TCU's boy's team."
Hailey Juarez was LS-H's top overall runner in the girls competition placing sixth behind five Belle Plaine runners with a time of 21:28. Backing up LS-H was Arlett Rios finishing in ninth (21:59), Abby Strom in 11th (22:26), Jocelyn Machtemes 12th (22:42), Brandy Wolf 14th (23:18), Kenzie Kabes 16th (24:32) and Lauren Menne (26:35)
The TCU girls top runner was Yasmin Ruiz in eigth with a time of 21:48. Behind her was Sophia Smith in 10th (22:03), Trinity Turek 15th (24:07), Makayla Erickson 17th (25:53), Rhia Krautkremer 18th (26:10) and Olivia Burns (27:40).
On the boys side, Dante Juberian and Austin Rutt placed high for TCU earning fourth and fifth respectively with times of 18:48 and 18:59.
Michael Pichotta earned a place in the top ten, comin in 8th at 19:16. He was followed by teammates Thomas Bulger in 11th (19:44), Aidan McNamara 14th (20:17) and Gokey 15th (20:25).
The Giants top earner was Sam Menne, finishing 9th (19:17). Next was Riley Thelemann in 12th (19:59), Dylan Novak in 13th (20:14), Grant Adams in 16th (20:42), Jacob Eibs 17th (21:13), Cayden Luna 19th (22:29) and Greisen 20th (22:43).
"I was very happy with both teams' results," said TCU Coach Brian Fogal. "Dante Juberien ran a really good race and is starting to come back after a hamstring injury. Yasmin Ruiz and Sophie Smith again had strong races. We are still getting faster each week and am looking forward to the final few races."