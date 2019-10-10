The Tri-City United cross country teams had plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday, Oct. 8. The boys team placed second while the girls earned fourth at the Alden meet. Titans senior Austin Antony won the boys 5k.
“Both teams ran really well on a very tough hilly course,” said TCU coach Brian Fogal. “Weather was perfect and the competition was excellent.”
Out of 71 runners from six different schools, including TCU, La Crescent/Hokah, Medford, WEM/JWP, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Antony placed first in 17:01.80.
The placement was Antony's second consecutive win. On top of that, Antony's winning time was 4 seconds lower than his first win.
Senior Hunter Rutt also had a strong showing, placing third overall at 17:35.70. This meet marks a 15-second improvement from his last race at New Prague. Freshman Dante Jubarian also had a solid performance, placing 13 in 18:52.80. He was followed by Connor Antony at 16 in 19:09.10 and Chase Groetke in 20th at 19:25.00. Together, the team collected 52 points, coming behind La Crescent/Hokah with 27.
The boys weren’t the only ones who ran well. The Tri-City United girls were third with freshman Madeline Ruger leading the Titans in 22:44.90 in 11 out of 52. Ruger shaved more than 2 minutes off her time from New Prague. Behind Ruger in 14th with a time of 23:06.70 was sophomore Trinity Turek, followed by senior Adriana Krautkramer in 17th at 23:16.50, freshman Makayla Erickson in 22nd at 24:30.20 and junior Kathleen Pichotta in 25th at 25:02.30. As a team, the girls racked up 88 points, behind NRHEG at 73, La Crescent/Hokah at 44 and WEM/JWP at 25.
The results of the Alden invitational has Coach Brian Fogal optimistic about the teams’ futures.
“I feel we are peaking at the right time with conference and sections coming up,” said Fogal.
The Tri-City United cross country teams host their next meet, the Minnesota River Conference championships, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Montgomery Golf Course. There they'll meet teams from Belle Plaine, Jordan, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood Young America, Sibley East and Southwest Christian.