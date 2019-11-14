The girls making up the joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson swim and dive team were splashed with praise Sunday, Nov. 10 at the annual team banquet. The night was an opportunity for the girls to be recognized for their dedication throughout the season.
The celebration kicked off with awards recognizing the athletes who earned new records for the swim team. Throughout the season, the team obtained numerous personal records and school records.
Freshman Ellie Sladek, eighth grader Natalie Lundahl and sophomores Mackenzie Marks and Kacie Traxler earned the school record this season for 200 medley relay with a time of 2:16.33. Sladek also broke the record for the 200 freestyle at 2:31.41, the 50 freestyle at 27.89, the 100 freestyle at 1:01.57, the 100 backstroke at 1:13.02 and the 400 freestyle relay with teammates Kacie Traxler and eighth-graders Mallorie Plut and Kaylee Berger with a time of 4:25.75.
Other record breakers this year include Mallorie Plut, who took the record for the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:53.98, and Natalie Lundahl who broke the record for the 100 backstroke at 1:20.04.
Senior Josephine Hatlevig was honored for continuing to hold three record breaking times from previous seasons: 1:26.91 in the 100 butterfly and 7:07.52 in the 500 freestyle and 1:57.43 in the 200 freestyle relay with teammates Kacie Traxler, Isabelle Factor and Kelsey Berndt.
Two special awards were then handed out. Ellie Sladek was declared Most Improved while Makenna Streed was named Rookie of the Year.
Members of the team also received personal achievement awards for their hard work and dedication. Those recognized included Makenna Streed, Karin Siguantay, Tahlia Buckingham, Katie Bell, Allessandra Martinez, Kylee Tolzman, Kaylee Berger, Amanda Prigge, Natalie Lundahl, Mallorie Plut, Ellie Sladek, Elizabeth Odenthal, Mackenzie Marks, Brianna Nichols, Brookyln Kahle, Hanoka Muranishi, Mackenzie Askland, Kacie Traxler, Heather Johnson and Josephine Hatlevig.
Finally, the coaches announced the team captains for the 2020 season: Kacie Traxler, Mackenzie Marks and Brooklyn Kahle.