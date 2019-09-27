Holy Cross Catholic School volleyball - Sept. 17-23

Pictured are the Holy Cross Catholic School volleyball A team’s eighth-graders after defeating the undefeated United Christian Academy team at home Sept. 20. Front, from left, Juliana Kuehl, Susan Heselton and Sylvia Lemke. Back, Kate Flicek, Marybeth Maloy, Chloe Crow and Mallorie Pavek. (photo courtesy of Amy Lemke)

Home vs Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Faribault

B team won: 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20

Away vs. St. Wenceslaus, New Prague

C team (win): 25-16, 25-14, 15-5

B team (loss): 25-19, 26-28, 15-17

A team (loss): 23-25, 23-25, 18-16

Home vs. United Christian Academy, Bloomington

C team (loss): 25-18, 29-31, 10-15

B team (win): 25-18, 25-13

A team (win): 24-20, 25-12, 15-1

Away vs. Bethlehem Academy, Faribault

B team (win): 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

A team (win): 25-16, 17-25, 23-25