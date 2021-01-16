The forward line of center Anna Pavlo, left wing Nicole McCabe and right wing Emma Seaver combined to score four goals in the Minnesota River Bulldogs' season-opening 5-1 win over the host Windom Eagles on Saturday.
Pavlo finished with a goal and three assists. McCabe had a goal and two assists. Seaver collected two goals and an assist.
"The game started out slowly as both teams battled nerves as is the norm for the first game of the season," Bulldogs coach Tom Blaido said.
Pavlo scored the first goal of the season on a power play, assisted by winger Makenna Mueller at the 10:56 mark of the first period. "Anna used her strength and speed to get inside the Eagle defense to bury the loose puck leaving the little opportunity to stop her," Blaido said.
Pavlo said, "I think it was a good starting point for our team, we were able to make some plays to put up points, but there are definitely things we have to work on as a team. I think our power play was a huge success. We were able to control the puck and make a few plays that resulted in goals."
Captain Elle Davis said, "I agree it was a good starting point for us all. I think only having eight practices together and having won the first game will give us more confidence moving forward. I also feel we did really well working together and picked each other up."
The Bulldogs' second goal happened 10 seconds later as McCabe fired a laser wrist shot to the top stick side of the Eagle net. Pavlo and Seaver assisted.
"I think the overall went very good," McCabe said. "We were moving the puck great and started to mesh as lines. We were moving fast and generating many scoring opportunities. I was really happy to see how well our team 'jelled' together and were trying to do plays instead of 'scrambling.' We still need to work on a few things, but I'm very excited to see how our season goes. I thought Sofie Wilson did an amazing job at defense. She held the blue line really well and that gave the forwards a chance to score down low. She also was breaking out well and made a lot of plays."
The Eagles scored their only goal 1:04 into the second period when the puck popped out of a pile of bodies in front of the net and was pushed under the pads of junior goaltender Amelia Messer.
At the 13:16 mark of the second, Lucy Kleschult got the goal back when she used her speed to skate the puck up and fired a quick snap shot near the Eagles' right face-off dot giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead
At 2:56 of the third, Seaver scored the first of her two goals on a quick wrist shot past the goalie's glove. McCabe and Pavlo assisted to up the Dogs' lead to 4-1.
The Bulldogs' final goal came at the 3:57 mark when Seaver scored on a power play goal again, assisted by McCabe and Pavlo..
"The first period was a little rough for us," Seaver said. "We weren't at our best. I believe that was due to nerves and the first time we tried to apply everything we worked on in practice to game mode. I felt that as the game went on we all communicated so much better. This really helped to make some plays happen and got us more goals. I was really excited to see Adrianna Bixby step up, I felt she really helped make things happen on the ice, she made great passes and controlled the play very well."
This year the Bulldogs started the lunch pail award given to the player who works the hardest that game. The first lunch pail award went to Seaver. "Emma spent most of the game attacking the Eagle puck carriers creating turnovers and opportunities," assistant coach Madison Bergren said.
Seaver said, "I was very excited to receive this the very first game of the season. It's a fun thing for everyone to have as motivation on every game we play." Seaver also received the game puck.
Minnesota River out shot the Eagles 27-15. Messer made 14 saves for the win. Windom netminder Kaylie Baerg had 22 saves.
Facing a young but talented Eagles' team, Bergren said she was optimistic but still concerned prior to the first game. "We only had eight practices before playing our first game. On Thursday afternoon a snow storm moved through the area forcing the Lady Bulldogs to cancel Thursday's practice as well as Friday evening's game at Minnehaha Academy. In the end I thought our first game went well. We were able to see the things we worked on at practice in a game setting and now we can get back to work on Monday and make adjustments."
Bergren added that, "Some of the players that really stood out and added fire to the team were Adrianna Bixby, she came out ready to play and did well finding the open ice." Bergren said McCabe played well making plays and spreading the ice as well as Messer who stopped all but one shot and was very stingy when it came to giving up rebounds."
The Bulldogs face a tougher test in their home opener at 5 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Class A state ranked Rochester Lourdes Le Sueur Community Center.