The opening weightlifting meet at Northfield on Jan. 11 saw two Tri-City United weightlifters qualify for state.
Titans senior Ralph Lopez and junior Annabelle Davies celebrated qualifying for state after Ralph placed first in the varsity boy’s 89 kilogram section, while Davies placed second in varsity girls' 55 kilogram category. Lopez won on a 90-kilogram snatch (198 pounds) and a 125-kilogram clean and jerk (276 pounds) for a lift total of 215 kilograms, which was 1 kilogram ahead of the runner-up. Davies qualified with a 45 kilogram snatch (99 pounds) and 61 kilogram clean and jerk (134 pounds) for a total of 106 kilograms.
“It really feels like an accomplishment,” said Davies on qualifying for state.s'
"You feel honored because you worked hard to get there,” said Lopez. “It took a while but you showed that you could do it.”
Both weightlifters already have accomplished records in their sport. Davies has been weightlifting since the eighth grade and has attended state every year. Lopez began lifting in his sophomore year and took second at state and then attended nationals his junior year.
For Lopez, weightlifting has always been about the competition and it was a rivalry with his brother that got him invested in the sport.
“For me it was my older brother,” said Lopez. “He was into weightlifting, not the team, but he did it as a hobby. I always had a goal to beat him and his lifting weight.”
“I’m still not there,” he added. “He was a lot bigger than I was so it will take a lot more work.”
Davies, on the other hand was encouraged to join by her seventh-grade gym teacher.
“He told me to join weightlifting,” said Davies. “It was kind of new so I was like ‘I don’t know.’ He just told me I would be good at it so I tried it for one year and then I made it to state so I decided I had to keep doing it.”
It takes a lot of work, but Davies and Lopez continue out of a desire to get stronger.
“It’s about getting better each year,” said Davies. “Because I don’t want to stay in the same place. I’ve stayed in the same weight bracket but I want to constantly progress.”
There is a good possibility that Lopez and Davies won’t be the only TCU weightlifters at state when the tournament comes. Six other Titans placed at the Northfield meet. In boys varsity, Kieran Fischer placed second in the 102 kilogram weight class through lifting a total of 174 kilogram. In girls varsity, Alexis Freeman hit 117 kilogram in the 76 kilogram weight class for second place, while Josephine Hatlevig lifted a total of 100 kilogram in the 87-plus kilogram weight class to take third. The junior varsity girls saw Morgan Meier take first in the 45 kilogram category with 56 kilograms, Ava Rud placed second at 64 kilogram with 86 kilograms, and Chloe Freeman come in first at 76 kilogram by lifting a total 99 kilograms.
“We took 15 lifters to Northfield meet with eight first-timers and I thought they all performed great,” said Coach Andrew Meier. “The other place winners all have a really good shot at making state at the next.“
The Titans weightlifting team will have future opportunities to progress on Feb. 1 where they will travel to Burnsville for a dual meet.