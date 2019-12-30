For the Titans in 2019, it was a year of broken records, state qualifiers, conference championships and even a new soccer program. Here are some of the top sports stories of the year.
The Titans had plenty to celebrate this year, especially the Minnesota River Bulldogs, which had its first trip to the state tournament this year.
The last game didn’t turn out the way the Bulldogs would have liked: a 5-2 loss to North Branch in the Class A consolation semifinals at 3M Arena at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus, but the team had an accomplished season with a 20-6 record and a Section 1A Championship victory.
The weightlifting team also had their best season yet with eight athletes attending state.
Lexi Factor (40 kilograms) and Mike Fischer (81 kg) stole the show as both of them took first place in their class with Factor representing the junior varsity program and Fischer representing the varsity program.
Fischer, a senior, won the competition three times, twice in a row and he even broke a couple of records for the snatch with 111 kg and both lifts in the 81 kg weight class.
There were also two second-place winners: Kayden Factor at 73 kg and Ava Rud at 55 kg, both at with the JV team.
Alexis Freeman (76 kg) was the only Titan to reach third place and Anabelle Davies ended up taking fourth place at 55 kg and reaching a personal record on her total. Alexis Neubauer finished in seventh place overall in the 55 kg weight class. Like Fischer, this was Neubauer’s and Davies’s third trip to the state competition.
The Tri-City United varsity trap shooting team celebrated a sixth place finish out of 40 schools June 21 in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament.
TCU was represented at the championship by varsity trap shooters Lukas Dietz, Wyatt Hurd, Benjamin Sladek, James Krautkremer, and Wyley Peterson, as well as alternates Andrew Trnka and Caleb Cihak. Together, the team shot a total of 479 out of 500 targets, just five targets short of first place finisher New Prague’s 484 targets shot.
Benjamin Sladek also qualified for the individual shoot and placed 58th out of a hundred of the best shooters in the state championship. He shot 95 out of 100 targets. Sladek’s teammates Hurd, Dietz, Krautkremer and Petersen shot 99, 97, 94 and 94 out of 100 in the team competition. Amazingly, Hurd missed the first target and proceeded to hit every single shot the rest of the way.
This was also the second time the team had shooters on the novice, junior varsity and Varsity teams place in the top three within the team competition in Alexandria.
In the individual tournament, referred to as the high gun, TCU student-athletes Trinity Turek and Jordyn Burgh took first and third place respectively in the female novice category. In the male novice high gun, TCU shooters Emerson Fashant and Calvin Rozeboom took first and second place.
Meanwhile, Calvin Rozeboom’s brother, Colton Rozeboom, took first place in the male junior varsity high gun and fellow TCU shooter Tanner Albright took second place.
Finally, in the varsity tournament, Caleb Cihak placed in third, shooting 99 out of 100 targets, only missing the very first target.
In cross country, TCU sent two athletes to the Class A Cross Country Championships in November and made school history. After a record-breaking season, senior Austin Antony placed in 24th, followed by senior Hunter Rutt, who placed 96th among 175 runners.
This meet marked the first time in history that a runner from Tri-City United earned all-state honors. These honors are reserved for the select few runners who place in the top 25. Antony snagged 24th with a time of 16:36.9.
Antony also earned two school record-breaking times back-to-back this season and the best time of his high school career at 16:22.5.
TCU senior Elly Novak also made school history, being the school’s first ever softball pitcher selected to participate in the 2019 Minnesota High School Softball All Star Series sponsored by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association and the Minnesota Twins.
Twenty-two senior players from each Class (A, AA, AAA, AAAA), 88 seniors in total, are selected for this honor.
A powerful and crafty pitcher, Novak holds the TCU record with 800 strikeouts in just 332 innings. She has a career record of 46-65-1, including a best of 14-8 in 2019.
The Titans had two teams claim second at the Minnesota River Conference Championships this year. The wrestling team earned second in their tournament with 128 points and five first-place finishers including Nick Johnson (30-5) at 120 pounds, Caleb Whipps (27-6) at 126, Tyler Schroer (14-8) at 182, Sam Miller (25-11) at 195, and Jose Reyes (31-4) at 220.
Meanwhile, the girls basketball team ended their season 18-9 in 2019 while tying for second in the MRC with Jordan 11-3 and ranking No. 3 at the section tournament, the highest the team has ever been ranked. The team had some new record holders including Maggie Trnka with records for 38 points and 22 rebounds in a single game and Keeley Oak with nine assists in one game.
2019 was also the beginning of an entirely new athletic program: soccer. The boys and girls soccer teams made their debut this year after a group of students successfully raised enough interest to convince the school to start a team. With a starting 2-2 record for the boys and 0-4 record for the girls, the teams can look to grow even stronger in the coming years.