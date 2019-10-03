Scores and records for Holy Cross Catholic Schools' three volleyball teams for Sept. 23-30. We are now half way through the Tri-County Conference volleyball season which goes through Oct. 25. Saturday tournaments are scheduled the next two weekends at Faribault Lutheran School.
Home vs Trinity Lutheran
C team loss: 14-25, 18-25, 15-8
B team win: 25-23, 21-25, 15-13
Home vs New Prague Middle School C Team, New Prague
B team win: 25-21, 25-14, 15-13
A team win: 25-7, 25-12, 15-2
Away vs Trinity Lutheran, Janesville
C team loss: 7-25, 25-18, 9-15
B team win: 25-17, 14-25, 15-12
Record
C team record: 1-5
B team record: 8-2
A team record: 4-2